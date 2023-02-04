Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by KeyCorp

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.23 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.66.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.