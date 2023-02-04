Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Lennox International Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE LII opened at $274.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.04. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $279.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93.
Lennox International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.