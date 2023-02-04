Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.92.

NYSE LII opened at $274.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.04. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $279.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

