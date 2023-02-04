Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Precigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 33.55%.

Precigen Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Precigen stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $459.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 11,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

