Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SYRS stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $1.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.16% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

