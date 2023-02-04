The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $83.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

