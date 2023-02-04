Critical Analysis: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) vs. Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindrod Shipping and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.02%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than United Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.1% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and United Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $455.84 million 0.68 $118.93 million $8.24 1.94 United Maritime $7.25 million 3.16 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping 30.82% 45.85% 25.01% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats United Maritime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates one owned tanker, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore. As of December 19, 2022, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Good Falkirk Mi Limited.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

