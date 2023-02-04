Comparing MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SpringBig and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 312.84%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SpringBig has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SpringBig and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -135.72% 8.64% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and MicroAlgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $27.40 million 1.01 $7.71 million N/A N/A MicroAlgo $646.08 million 0.02 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroAlgo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpringBig beats MicroAlgo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Rating)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

