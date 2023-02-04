Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $116.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

