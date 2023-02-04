Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $71.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

