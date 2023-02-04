Financial Review: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.40 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -1.31

Profitability

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Triangle.

This table compares Triple P and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81%

Risk & Volatility

Triple P has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Triple P and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 485.14%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Triple P.

Summary

Triple P beats Healthcare Triangle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

