Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $158.46

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.38.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

