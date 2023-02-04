Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $4.97

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.97.
CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Community Health Systems Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of CYH stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $718.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.29.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
