Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $4.97

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.97.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $718.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

