Analysts Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $51.92

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

