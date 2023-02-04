Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,192.78 ($14.73).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,436.36. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,255.24 ($27.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.54.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

