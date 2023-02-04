Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $39.75

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

