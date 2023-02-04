Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $58.33

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.