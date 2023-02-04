Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.10 on Monday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $279.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 41.59% and a negative return on equity of 101.38%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaltura

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.