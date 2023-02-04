Brokers Set Expectations for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.05.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $177.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.7% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

