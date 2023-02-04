William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ResMed in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $224.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,232,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

