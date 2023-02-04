Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mitsubishi Electric Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
OTCMKTS MIELF opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
