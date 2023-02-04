Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Cut by Barrington Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $959.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $70.34.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $491,708.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,940.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $491,708.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $195,940.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,804. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cimpress by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 437,814 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 39.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $1,521,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 194.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 238.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

