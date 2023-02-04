Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

