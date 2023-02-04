Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Raised by Analyst

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Clorox Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of CLX opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

