Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEMD. Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

