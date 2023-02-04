Research Analysts Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.9 %

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AOS stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

