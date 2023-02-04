Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $86.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.88.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,560,776.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 1,042,388 shares valued at $85,181,991. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

