Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $14.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

