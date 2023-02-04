Analyzing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $114.08 million 0.96 -$256.01 million ($0.64) -0.29 Nikola $90,000.00 14,631.53 -$690.44 million ($1.71) -1.61

Ideanomics has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -268.05% -49.11% -36.77% Nikola N/A -116.43% -68.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nikola 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,520.75%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 204.55%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Nikola.

About Ideanomics

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity. Ideanomics Capital offers financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.