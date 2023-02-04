Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $72.08

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

