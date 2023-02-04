RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $76.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $179.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

