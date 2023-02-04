Head to Head Review: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) versus Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Masonite International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84% Masonite International 5.54% 34.45% 10.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $8.04 billion 1.06 $772.40 million $5.65 11.72 Masonite International $2.60 billion 0.80 $94.50 million $6.95 13.43

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Masonite International. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masonite International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 1 5 1 0 2.00 Masonite International 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $62.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.96%. Masonite International has a consensus target price of $100.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Fortune Brands Innovations.

Risk & Volatility

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masonite International beats Fortune Brands Innovations on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath. The Plumbing segment includes faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Outdoors & Security segment consists of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include Master Lock security products, Masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988, and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments. The company was founded on September 1, 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.