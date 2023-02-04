WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $37.71 Average PT from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WestRock by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.