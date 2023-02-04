WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $37.71 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WestRock by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WRK opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.