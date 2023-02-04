Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $497.63

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $497.63.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $430.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.44 and its 200-day moving average is $415.72.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

