BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Critical Analysis

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 91.09% 22.92% 9.24% Iron Mountain 9.96% 73.31% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iron Mountain 1 1 4 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.51%. Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BRT Apartments pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 146.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 12.64 $29.11 million $2.85 7.51 Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.59 $450.22 million $1.69 32.86

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Iron Mountain on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfillment services throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in the U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

