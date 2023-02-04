Endava (NYSE:DAVA) versus SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Critical Contrast

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 13.26% 22.06% 15.25% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endava and SaverOne 2014, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 1 5 0 2.83 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $108.11, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

This table compares Endava and SaverOne 2014’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $871.63 million 6.06 $110.61 million $2.08 44.77 SaverOne 2014 $872,000.00 2.84 -$8.20 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Endava shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endava beats SaverOne 2014 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

