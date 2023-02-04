Head to Head Contrast: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) vs. Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascend Wellness and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.55%. biote has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.79%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than biote.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98% biote N/A -20.05% 5.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.78 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -2.99 biote $158.01 million 2.06 $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

biote beats Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

