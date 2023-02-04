Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $322.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.79.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $301.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
