Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $322.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.79.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $301.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,003 shares of company stock worth $6,929,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.