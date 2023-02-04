Analyzing CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) & Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 19.55% 9.67% 0.78% Citizens Financial Group 22.86% 11.24% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens Financial Group 0 5 11 0 2.69

Valuation & Earnings

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

This table compares CB Financial Services and Citizens Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $57.54 million 1.92 $11.25 million $2.18 9.98 Citizens Financial Group $9.07 billion 2.41 $2.07 billion $4.08 10.89

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CB Financial Services pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats CB Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, PA.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.