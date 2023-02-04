Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) vs. Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Head to Head Review

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Nautilus Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million ($1.25) -2.36 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.49) -4.27

Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singular Genomics Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Singular Genomics Systems and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.39%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -29.16% -25.41% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.79% -16.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Singular Genomics Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

