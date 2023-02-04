Analysts Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Target Price at $856.67

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $856.67.

PANDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

PANDY opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.66 million.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

