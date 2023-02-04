Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $126.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.57.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Bunge Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Bunge by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bunge by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

