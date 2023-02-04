Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT at $26.70

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 7.1 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

