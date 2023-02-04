Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $18.83

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.2 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 922,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

