Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $252.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.82 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.