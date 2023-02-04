Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $17.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of LESL opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,158,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

