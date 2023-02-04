NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $92.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.