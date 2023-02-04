Brokers Offer Predictions for International Paper’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

