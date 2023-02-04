Royal Bank of Canada Cuts London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to £102

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from £105 ($129.68) to £102 ($125.97) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSEG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.62) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($123.50) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($119.80) to GBX 9,940 ($122.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,408 ($116.19).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,644 ($94.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,449.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,739.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The stock has a market cap of £42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($76.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,612 ($106.36).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

