Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 298 ($3.68).

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2,051.67. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.30 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.90.

Insider Activity at Tesco

Tesco Company Profile

In related news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £39,445 ($48,715.57). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,158.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

