Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Savannah Energy Price Performance

SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.90 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £342.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.53.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

About Savannah Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.